Truist Securities Trims AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price to $30.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

