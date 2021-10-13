Truist Trims The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

