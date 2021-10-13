TrustVerse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,231.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $80,231.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00211632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00093242 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

