TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 238.9% in September

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TC opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TuanChe by 131.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TuanChe by 99.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

