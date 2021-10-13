Tudor Pickering Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$8.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.25. The company had a trading volume of 615,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 108.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.48. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.57.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

