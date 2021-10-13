Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$8.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

TSE AAV traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 483,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,111. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.48. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

