Tudor Pickering Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$17.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.95. 5,156,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$28.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.95. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

