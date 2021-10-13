Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

