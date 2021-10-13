TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Down 1.3%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 982,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 780,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.22.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

