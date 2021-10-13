Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

