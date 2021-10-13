Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.00. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 227 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.