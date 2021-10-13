Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 879,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

