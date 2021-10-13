U Network (UUU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,129.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $185,129.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

