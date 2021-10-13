U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $568,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

