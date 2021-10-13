UBS Group Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Neutral

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.