UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.69

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and traded as high as $57.28. UCB shares last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 9,781 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBJY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

