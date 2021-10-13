UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

