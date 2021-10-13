UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Declares GBX 1.13 Dividend

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON UKML traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69.80 ($0.91). 354,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,940. UK Mortgages has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.46.

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

