UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Declares GBX 1.13 Dividend

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON UKML traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69.80 ($0.91). 354,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,940. UK Mortgages has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.46.
