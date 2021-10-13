UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 502,455,733 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of £25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

