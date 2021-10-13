Ultra 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.54 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Ultra has a market cap of $154.86 million and $2.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,381.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $594.17 or 0.01035480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.00341282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00301223 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001508 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

