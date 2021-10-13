Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut to Hold at Truist

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

