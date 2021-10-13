Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,502. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 17,820.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,403,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,921,000 after buying an additional 24,267,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.