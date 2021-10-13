Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after buying an additional 175,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $791,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

