Unifi Protocol DAO Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00018075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.21 or 0.00418354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.