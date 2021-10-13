United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.33

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.33 and traded as low as $29.95. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 827 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

