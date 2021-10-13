United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $184.06. 3,732,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.11. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $189,767,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

