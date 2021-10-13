UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.36. 30,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,292. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

