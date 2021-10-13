Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 416.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

UNVR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 6,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

