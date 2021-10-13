UnlimitedIP Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $232,895.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00210802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00093844 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

