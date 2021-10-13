Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.