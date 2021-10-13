Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 837.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -282.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.