UREEQA (URQA) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $28,553.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.