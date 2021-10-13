Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00 on Top Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00209120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00093611 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.