USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.81 billion and approximately $3.05 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,592.15 or 0.06270800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,802,274,189 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

