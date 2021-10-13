USDJ (USDJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.30 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00121651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.41 or 1.00410329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.94 or 0.06253015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.