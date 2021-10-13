USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $183.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00118783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.74 or 0.99849923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.35 or 0.06236248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

