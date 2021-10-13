Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.