Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.78

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 4133544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

