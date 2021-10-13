Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Global Securities

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

VVV opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

