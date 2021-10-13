Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Global Securities

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.
VVV opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valvoline
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
