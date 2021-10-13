VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.97% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09.

