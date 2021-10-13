Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 467,099 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.12% of Atmos Energy worth $1,523,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

