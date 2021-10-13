Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,374,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.