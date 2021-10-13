Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,393 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $1,315,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

