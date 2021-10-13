Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 538,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.40% of Nuance Communications worth $1,438,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 153,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 74,555 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $7,470,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $10,760,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $7,077,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

