Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,138,393 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,039,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

