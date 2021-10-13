Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.53% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $1,439,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $255.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

