Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.48 Billion Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.31% of Leidos worth $1,475,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

