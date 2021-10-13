Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,222,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.85% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,353,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $789,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22,365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BMRN stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

