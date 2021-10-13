Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,610,876 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.99% of ON Semiconductor worth $1,481,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $49.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

