Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 340,612 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.00% of Zillow Group worth $1,514,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after buying an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

